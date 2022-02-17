POLL-S.Africa's Reserve Bank to hike rates again next month

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Reserve Bank will step up the pace in its tightening cycle and raise its repo rate again next month to halt quicker inflation, a Reuters poll found on Thursday, with additional increases likely in the second and third quarters.

Last month, the Reserve Bank implemented the first of four hikes expected by economists for this year, raising its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%.

The latest poll showed the repo rate is expected to be hiked again in March, then next quarter and reach 4.75% either in July or September. In a January poll it was not expected to reach that level until November.

Rates were expected to end next year at 5.50%.

"We expect another three interest rates of 25 basis points each this year before the MPC takes a break in the November MPC meeting," said Johannes Khosa, economist at Nedbank.

Khosa added inflation would probably hover dangerously close to the upper 6% limit of the SARB's target range throughout the first quarter.

"The upside risks to the inflation outlook are unlikely to recede quickly, with global supply chain bottlenecks and shortages only expected to ease during the second half of the year," Khosa said.

While the poll showed quarterly inflation moderating through the year until positive real rates are realised at year-end the consumer price index was expected to average 5.0% this year, up from last month's 4.8% median. Inflation then forecast to slow to 4.4% next year, averaging 4.5% in 2024.

But 10 of 12 economists polled in the past week said risks to their inflation outlook for South Africa were skewed to the upside over the coming year.

Elna Moolman at Standard Bank said she is particularly concerned about upside risks to food and fuel prices, largely stemming from global price pressures, in the second half of this year. Supply shortages have stoked price pressures globally.

"However, South Africa's slow GDP recovery and relatively resilient rand ZAR=D3 should help to counteract these pressures. This should ultimately create scope for the SARB to hike interest rates gradually," she added.

Still, similar to predictions for developed economies, some economists expect about six hikes, 25 basis points at every meeting this year.

Economic growth has been poor in Africa's most industrialized economy in recent years, meaning fewer South Africans have been able to take part in making it grow through consumption.

Growth was expected to slow to 1.9% this year from a technical bounce estimated at around 5.0% last year.

Reuters poll: South African inflation and monetary policy outlookhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oV1WMm

(Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((vuyani.ndaba@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 775 3157;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.