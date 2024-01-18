POLL-S.Africa's Reserve Bank expected to hold rates on Jan. 25

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank will keep its repo rate steady on Jan. 25, all 20 economists in a Reuters poll forecast unanimously, and wait until May before cutting rates in a cautious bid to balance risks to inflation and growth.

Currently at 8.25%, six respondents expected a 25-basis-point cut by the end of May's meeting while three said rates would be cut to 7.75%. Eight economists expected no change.

Sanisha Packirisamy, economist at Momentum Investments, said the Reserve Bank would adopt a wait and see approach by balancing higher food and fuel costs and their impact on inflation expectations against an economy facing weak demand.

There was no change to the median of inflation forecasts from last month at 5.0% for this year and 4.5% in the following year, at the mid-point of the Bank's 3%-6% comfort level.

This is in line with remarks by the South African central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, who said on Wednesday the disinflation process had begun and he expected inflation to average 5.0% this year.

The economy is predicted to grow 1.2% this year, a 0.1 percentage point nudge lower from last month's forecast, and 1.5% next year.

Meanwhile, in the world's biggest economy, a Federal Reserve official said the U.S. was "within striking distance" of the Fed's 2% inflation goal, but the central bank should not rush to cut its benchmark interest rate until it was clear lower inflation would be sustained.

That would likely affect the pace of rate cuts in other parts of the world as well as locally, say economists.

