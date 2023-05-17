POLL-S.Africa's c.bank to raise repo rate one last time in 2023

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - REUTERS POLL-SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK TO HIKE REPO RATE ON MAY 25, PAUSE, THEN CUT IN Q1 AND Q3 2024

South Africa's Reserve Bank will raise interest rates one last time in its current cycle on May 25, adding at least 25 basis points in a final bid to cool persistently sticky inflation, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

Eleven of 20 economists surveyed in the past week expect the Reserve Bank to hike by 25 basis points to 8.00%, while five forecast a half-a-percent rise to 8.25%. The remaining four predicted no change.

The SARB has hiked its repo rate by 425 basis points in the past 18 months, tracking moves by major central banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve is now likely done with rate hikes, and South Africa's central bank is also expected to pause after next week's hike, the poll found.

The SARB will then cut rates by 25 basis points in the first quarter of next year, followed by another 25 bps cut in the third quarter, according to a consensus of forecasts from the poll.

South Africa's next inflation release is due on May 24, and "we expect bad news on both fronts: sticky inflation and another SARB hike," wrote Tatonga Rusike, economist at BofA.

Inflation is expected to average 5.9% this year, slow to 4.9% next year and move closer to the mid-point of the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 3%-6% at 4.6% in 2025.

"Overall, inflation should decelerate from here. Upside risks are linked to food prices, currency weakness and additional load-shedding costs," added Rusike.

Sentiment for the South African rand ZAR=D3 has soured on local media reports of a further delay to maintenance at the country's only nuclear power station, heightening fears South Africa's ongoing power crisis will deepen.

The country's economic growth is expected to slow to 0.2% this year, accelerating to 1.3% in 2024.

Reuters poll: South African monetary and inflation outlookhttps://tmsnrt.rs/45aOx6m

(Reporting and polling by Vuyani Ndaba; editing by John Stonestreet)

((vuyani.ndaba@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 775 3157;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.