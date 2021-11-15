POLL-S.African Reserve Bank to hold rates one more time in Nov.

By Vuyani Ndaba

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The central bank of South Africa will keep its repo rate unchanged again this week before it starts tightening policy, a latecomer compared with the numerous and steep rate rises seen in some emerging markets, a Reuters poll found.

Thirteen of 20 economists surveyed Nov. 10-12 said the repo rate would be kept unchanged at 3.50% while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the South African Reserve Bank would hike interest rates at this meeting.

"We expect the decision to be a close call, however, with a 3:2 split on the 5-person committee and indicative of a central bank that favours a 'gradual' and prudent normalisation path and one that is careful not to stall the incipient recovery," said Jeffrey Schultz at BNP Paribas in Johannesburg.

The Reserve Bank was expected to hike rates in each of the first three quarters of next year by 25 basis points each time and then pause in the last meeting of 2022 before hiking again - either in January or March of 2023 - to an eventual 4.50%.

"Until November, a charged political environment and low demand-side inflation given 34.4% unemployment have limited the momentum for rate hikes," said Francesca Beausang, emerging market economist at Continuum Economics.

The Reserve Bank has enjoyed a protracted period of benign prices due to disinflationary pressures - a global phenomenon - in the past five years and a sometimes robust rand.

However, inflation has accelerated since July's 4.6% year-on-year to 5.0% in September.

"We expect the combination of fuel price hikes and electricity price hikes to shift South Africa into the high-inflation camp, resulting in interest rate hikes from January 2021 at the latest," Beausang added.

Inflation was expected to average 4.5% next year, the same as this year's estimate, then moderate to 4.3% the following year. Quarterly inflation forecasts showed the Bank finally achieving positive real rates in the first quarter of 2023.

Still, Beausang said among emerging markets, South Africa has been the last man standing in terms of inflation.

Analysts forecast that growth would slow to its pre-pandemic levels of 2.0% next year from 5.1% estimated for this year.

