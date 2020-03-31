POLL-Russian economy to slip into recession amid low oil, coronavirus

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is expected to slip into recession in 2020 amid low oil prices and the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, marking a drastic worsening in the outlook from a month ago.

The consensus forecasts of 17 analysts and economists suggested gross domestic product will shrink 0.3% this year compared with expectations for a 1.9% expansion in the previous poll in late February.

Over the past month, Russia took a hit from a slump in prices for oil, one of its major exports, a 20% weakening of the rouble and the fight against the coronavirus that prompted Moscow and many regions to introduce a partial lockdown.

The Russian economy is likely to feel the main punch in the second and third quarters, but that will depend on the scale of the outbreak and state support, said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow.

GDP is seen shrinking 2% in the second quarter, 1.7% in the third and 0.8% in the fourth before returning to growth in 2021, the poll showed.

"For now it's clear that small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) will suffer the most, and the private sector (of the economy) looks the most vulnerable," Dolgin said.

Russian authorities have introduced measures to support business activity amid the lockdown, with the central bank extending funding for SMEs to pay salaries.

Even though the virus aftermath and the weaker rouble are seen taking a toll on consumer demand, the weaker currency will filter into prices.

Inflation, the central bank's main responsibility, is seen ending this year at 4.7%, above the 4% target and 3.5% predicted in the previous poll.

To address risks of higher inflation, the central bank will keep the key rate at the current level of 6% as of end-2020, the poll showed, with forecasts ranging from 5% to 7.5%.

The previous poll predicted that the key rate will be at 5.5% by the end of this year.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

The rouble outlook against the U.S. dollar worsened from a month ago but still implied some recovery. The rouble was expected to trade at 70 to the dollar and 76.65 to the euro 12 months from now. The previous poll foresaw exchange rates of 64.20 and 73.11, respectively.

On Tuesday, the rouble's official exchange rates, set by the central bank, were 77.73 per dollar and 85.74 per euro. The Russian currency firmed slightly from levels of 80 against the dollar but remained under pressure from concerns about coronavirus and oil prices at their lowest in nearly two decades.

(Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

