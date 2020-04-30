POLL-Russian economy to shrink by 3.4% in 2020, c.bank to cut rates

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Russian economy may contract by 3.4% in 2020 following the new coronavirus pandemic, prompting the central bank to cut interest rates more, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, marking a drastic worsening in the outlook from a month ago.

Economic activity has been pummelled over the past month by lockdowns across the country designed to slow the spread of the virus. A drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, has added to the headwind facing the economy.

The consensus forecasts of 17 analysts and economists suggested gross domestic product will contract 6% in the second quarter, 4% in the third, 3.1% in the fourth and 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021 before returning to growth only in the second quarter of next year.

A month ago, when the potential impact of the lockdowns seemed less threatening, a poll showed the economy would shrink by 0.3% this year and return to growth early next year. Two months ago, the poll predicted 1.9% GDP growth this year.

Consumer demand, one of Russia's key economic drivers, is seen under pressure, sending retail sales down 3.7% this year and posing little upside risk to inflation, which is expected to pick up to 4.5% by the end of the year. The previous poll predicted inflation at 4.7% by then.

"If there are no external shocks, we think the central bank may lower the key rate by 50 basis points to 5% at the June 19 meeting," said Kirill Sokolov, chief economist at Sovcombank.

The central bank's benchmark interest rate, now at 5.5%, is seen at 5% by the end of the second quarter, 4.75% in the third, and finishing the year at 4.5%. The previous poll predicted the key rate at 6% as of the end of 2020.

If inflation spikes after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted and the rouble weakens to 80-85 against the dollar, this may halt the monetary easing cycle, Sokolov said.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

The rouble outlook against the U.S. dollar improved slightly from a month ago and implied some recovery. The rouble was expected to trade at 69 to the dollar and 77.97 to the euro 12 months from now. The previous poll foresaw exchange rates of 70 and 76.65, respectively.

On Thursday, the rouble's official exchange rates, set by the central bank, were 73.69 per dollar and 80.05 per euro. The Russian currency touched three-week highs against the dollar, helped by a recovery in oil prices and improved global risk appetite amid the gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in parts of the world.

