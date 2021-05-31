POLL-Russian economy to recovery in 2021 but will slow in 2022

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Russian economy will rebound this year after the global COVID-19 crisis, even despite more expensive lending at home, but will slow again in 2022, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Russia's commodity-dependent economy is on track to recover after a 3% contraction in 2020, its sharpest in 11 years, but the lack of structural reforms and fragile investment activity could darken its outlook.

The consensus forecast of 20 analysts polled in late May suggested gross domestic product will grow 3.5% this year, a slight improvement from 3.4% predicted a month ago. Expectations for 2022 growth remained unchanged at 2.4%.

"The recovery growth will mostly end this year, as well as budget and monetary stimulus," Russian credit rating agency ACRA said.

The central bank, which slashed its key interest rate to a record low of 4.25% in 2020 to help the economy with cheaper lending, is expected to raise rates in 2021 amid high inflationary risks.

The central bank is expected to raise its key rate to 5.25% from 5% on June 11 and take it to 5.5% in the third quarter where it will keep it by the year-end, with 2021-end forecasts ranging from 5.25% to 6%.

The Bank of Russia may consider raising rates by a largest step of 50 basis points in June to rein in inflation, Sovcombank analysts said.

Annual inflation, the central bank's main area of responsibility, is expected to climb to 5.8% in May from 5.5% in April, above the 4% target, the poll showed.

Year-end inflation is now seen at 4.8%, up from 4.5% predicted by the April poll.

The rouble's outlook was broadly unchanged, suggesting a significant geopolitical drag to remain.

The currency was expected to trade at 73.00 to the dollar and 90.30 to the euro 12 months from now, versus 72.20 and 89.00 respectively in the previous poll.

Russia's official exchange rates for Monday were at 73.59 per dollar and 89.67 per euro.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.