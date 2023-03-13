POLL-Russian c.bank to hold rate at 7.5% this week, maintain hawkish rhetoric

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday but maintain its hawkish rhetoric before possibly hiking the cost of borrowing later this year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Last year, the bank gradually reversed a late February emergency rate hike to 20% after Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, which led to increasingly wide-ranging Western sanctions being imposed in response.

The key rate has stayed at 7.5% since the last cut in September, with inflation risks, such as a weaker rouble, high inflation expectations, a widening budget deficit and labour shortages, all limiting the Bank of Russia's scope to cut interest rates further.

All 26 analysts and economists polled by Reuters on Monday predicted that Russia would keep its benchmark rate unchanged RUCBIR=ECI again on Friday.

"We don't think there's been enough evidence that pro-inflation risks have intensified in the past month to convince the central bank to hike interest rates," said Liam Peach of Capital Economics. "But with inflation risks likely to build further we think it will deliver a 50bp rate hike to 8.00% at its following meeting in April."

The rouble has been weakening steadily since mid January, but the currency has more or less stabilised in the 74-76 range against the dollar in recent weeks, while annual inflation, though well above the bank's 4% target, has slowed.

"I think it would be wiser for the CBR (central bank) to get more inflation data and then decide whether tightening is required or not," said Oxford Economics lead EM economist Tatiana Orlova. "Hiking prematurely also bears certain risks, the CBR would then be blamed for killing the nascent recovery in household demand."

Emergency measures in the United States to support the country's banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank have led investors to wager that rate hikes are no longer a certainty, but Russia-focused analysts said the saga was unlikely to impact the Bank of Russia.

"Federal Reserve policy does not in general influence rates in Russia as there is no free movement of capital," said Georgy Vashchenko, deputy director of Freedom Finance Global's research department.

