POLL-Russia to raise rates to 5.5% in 2021 amid high inflation, economic recovery

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia will raise interest rates further in 2021 as inflation is likely to overshoot the central bank's target as the economy recovers from last year's pandemic-induced slump, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The consensus forecast of 23 analysts polled in late April suggested the central bank would raise its benchmark interest rate to 5.25% in the second quarter, lifting it further to 5.50% in the third quarter and holding it there until the year-end.

Forecasts for the interest rate at year-end ranged from 5.25% to 6.0%.

The poll marks another change in expectations among analysts and economists who predicted last month the central bank would raise the key rate to 5% by the end of 2021, having previously seen rates on hold at a record low 4.25% throughout 2021.

The market view has changed after the central bank raised borrowing costs to 5% in April, more than expected, against the background of a weak rouble, high inflation and geopolitical risks.

Inflation, the central bank's main area of responsibility, is now seen at 4.5% at the end of 2021, above the 4% target and a level of 4.3% predicted in the March poll.

Russia's oil-dependent economy is expected to grow 3.4% this year, a slight improvement from 3.3% in the previous poll.

In 2020, the economy shrank by 3%, its sharpest contraction in 11 years as it took a hit from lower prices for exports and from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The poll suggested the rouble's outlook was largely unchanged. The currency was expected to trade at 72.20 to the dollar and 89.00 to the euro 12 months from now, versus 72.00 and 88.40 respectively in the previous poll.

The rouble continues to suffer a significant geopolitical drag. In 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the exchange rate, were near current levels of around $67 a barrel, the Russian currency stood at about 61 per dollar and 68 per euro.

On Friday, the central bank set official exchange rates at 74.38 per dollar and 90.15 per euro.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; additional reporting by Aleander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

