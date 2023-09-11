POLL-Russia to raise rates again, one month on from emergency hike to 12%

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is likely to raise interest rates again on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, a month on from an emergency hike to shore up the rouble and curb other inflation pressures.

Eleven of 19 analysts and economists polled by Reuters on Monday predicted that the central bank would raise its benchmark rate RUCBIR=ECI when it meets on Friday, with nine of those expecting a 100 basis point increase to 13%.

"This will not be good for the economy," said Anton Tabakh, chief economist at ratings agency RA Expert. "But verbal interventions are not enough to prevent inflation and normalise the situation on the FX market."

The Kremlin publicly called for tighter monetary policy as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar last month, leading the central bank to raise rates by 350 basis points to 12% on Aug. 15 in an emergency rate move.

Authorities were discussing forcing exporters to convert their foreign currency revenues as an additional measure to support the rouble, five sources told Reuters in mid-August. News reports helped the rouble recover to around 93 against the dollar, but it has since crept back towards the 100 mark.

"The renewed weakening of the rouble in September, which continues to impact inflation expectations and the mood in the economy, will, in our view, prevent the Bank of Russia from leaving the rate unchanged," said Renaissance Capital economists.

More time is needed to assess the impact of last month's hike, said Finam brokerage's Olga Belenkaya, but the central bank may be forced to act by inflationary pressures outside its control, namely labour shortages, budget deficit risks, the thin domestic foreign exchange market and rising fuel prices.

One economist forecast a hike to 12.5%, with another expecting rates to climb to 14%. Eight analysts predicted a hold at 12%.

"A hold and a hike are more or less equally likely, but I would give a little more weight to an unchanged rate with a tight signal," said Dmitry Kulikov from the ACRA rating agency.

In late February last year Russia lifted its benchmark rate up to 20% in an emergency move after Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, which led to increasingly wide-ranging Western sanctions being imposed in response.

The key rate was then gradually cut, to as low as 7.5%, before rising again. Analysts now expect double-digit interest rates to stay well into 2024. Inflation was running at 5.15% in August, up from 4.3% in July and moving further above Russia's 4% inflation target.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton)

