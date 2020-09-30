POLL-Russia to postpone rate cuts in face of weak rouble, inflation risks

By Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will postpone rate cuts needed to prop up the sinking economy in the face of a rapid drop in the rouble and risks of higher inflation, a poll of economists and analysts showed on Wednesday.

Russia slashed rates to record low this year to withstand headwinds from lower oil prices and the global coronavirus pandemic but the recently increased geopolitical risks that dented the rouble may require a fresh approach.

The consensus forecast of 18 analysts and economists suggested the central bank may hold its benchmark rate at 4.25% by the first quarter of 2021.

"The level of 4.25% may become the bottom for the current monetary easing cycle if increased uncertainty related to external risks remain," said Kirill Sokolov, chief economist at Sovcombank.

Geopolitical risks, including the risks of more sanctions against Moscow, have increased due to the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the military conflict in the South Caucasus.

A similar poll in late August suggested Russia would cut the key rate to 4% by end-2020, hoping that the main impact of rate cuts will take several months to show and help the economy recover in the future.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

In 2020, the oil-dependent economy will contract by 4.2% and will grow by 3.2% in 2021, the poll found. The previous monthly poll predicted a 4.7% contraction this year and 3.2% growth next year.

Inflation is seen finishing this year at 3.9%, above the 3.7% in the late-August poll.

The rouble outlook worsened slightly compared with a month ago but it was envisaged strengthening. In late September, the Russian currency hit its weakest level since March against the dollar and levels last seen in early 2016 versus the euro.

"The geopolitical component in the current rouble rate is close to historical highs. Without it, the dollar rate would be no higher than 70 roubles," said Iskander Lutsko, chief investment strategist at ITI Capital.

The poll showed the rouble was expected to trade at 70.70 to the dollar and 83.15 to the euro 12 months from now. The previous poll foresaw exchange rates of 70.33 and 82.73, respectively.

On Wednesday, the rouble's official exchange rates, set by the central bank, were 79.68 per dollar and 93.02 per euro.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

