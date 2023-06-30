POLL-Russia to hike rates in July as inflation climbs, rouble weakens

By Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia will raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, while the weakening rouble is unlikely to find much room to strengthen over the coming 12 months.

The Russian currency has weakened sharply since mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive armed mutiny last weekend and slumped to a more than 15-month low on Friday, with domestic political pressure leaving questions over President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

The average forecast of 13 analysts and economists polled in late June suggested the rouble will trade at 87.90 against the dollar a year from now RUB=, well above a prediction of 79.00 a month ago.

The rouble's weakening is one of several inflationary factors that have prevented the central bank from lowering interest rates so far this year and is now likely to force it to raise the cost of borrowing.

The Bank of Russia held rates at 7.5% since September, but adopted an increasingly hawkish stance. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hike to 8% on July 21, with three forecasting a 25-basis-point rise and one predicting a hold.

"Inflationary factors have become even more pronounced - the rouble continues to weaken, staff shortages have intensified, consumer demand is active, lending is high," said Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank.

"We expect that the central bank will keep its signal about the possibility for rate hikes this year," he added, forecasting a year-end rate of 8.5%.

The poll suggested rates would peak at 8.25% in the final quarter of this year, with forecasts ranging from 7.5% to 10%, only returning to 7.5% in late 2024.

The central bank is keen to bring annual inflation back to its 4% target. Analysts had been steadily lowering their expectations for year-end inflation, but this month reversed course, forecasting 5.7%, up from 5.4% in the previous poll.

Analysts improved their forecasts for Russian gross domestic product (GDP), now envisaging 2023 growth of 1.2%, up from 0.7% in the early June poll.

(Reporting and polling by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

