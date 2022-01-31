POLL-Russia to hike rates by 100 bps in Feb as Ukraine tensions, inflation bite

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Soaring inflation and heightened tensions over Ukraine will induce Russia's central bank to raise its key interest rate by a hefty 100 basis points in February, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, before lowering the cost of borrowing later this year.

January marked a shift in market expectations as the rouble fell sharply amid geopolitical woes, threatening to dent living standards and prompting authorities to halt daily dollar and euro purchases for state coffers to ease pressure on the rouble.

The average of 21 analysts polled in late January suggested the Bank of Russia will raise the key rate to 9.50% at the Feb. 11 board meeting RUCBIR=ECI, as it seeks to return inflation to its 4% target.

The previous poll in late 2021 predicted a 50-basis-point rate hike in February.

Higher rates can partially shield the rouble and Russian markets, hit by escalating Western fears that Moscow may be poised to invade neighbouring Ukraine. Russia denies planning any incursion but has massed troops near the border.

"The weakening rouble and geopolitical tensions have raised proinflationary risks and the likelihood of more sharp steps from the Bank of Russia to contain inflation," said Kirill Sokolov, chief economist at Sovcombank.

Higher rates are designed to tame inflation and can support the rouble by making investments into high-yielding rouble assets more attractive.

"In the scenario of a gradual de-escalation in Russia's relations with the West, the rouble has impressive potential for strengthening," said Mikhail Poddubsky, asset manager at MKB Investment.

High commodity prices, high rates at home and upcoming dividend payments by Russian companies following record profit earnings could bring the rouble closer to 70 versus the greenback, he said.

But analysts were cautious for now. The poll suggested the rouble will trade at 74.00 to the dollar and 82.88 to the euro 12 months from now, compared with forecasts of 71.70 and 83.40 respectively in the previous poll.

The central bank was expected to lower the key rate gradually to 8.5% by year-end, with forecasts ranging from 7.25% to 9.25%, the poll showed, up from 8% in the previous poll.

Annual inflation is expected to finish this year at 5.5%, while 2022 economic growth is seen at 2.5%, the same as predicted in the previous poll, with 4.5% growth seen in 2021.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow with additional polling by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Chizu Nomiyama)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.