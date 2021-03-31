POLL-Russia seen raising rates to 5% in 2021 amid higher inflation

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia will raise interest rates in 2021 in the face of high inflation as the economy recovers from a slump in 2020, a Reuters poll indicated on Wednesday.

The poll results mark a change in expectations among analysts and economists, who predicted last month the central bank would keep the cost of lending unchanged at a record low of 4.25% throughout this year.

The consensus forecast of 18 analysts polled in late March suggested the central bank would raise its benchmark interest rate to 4.75% as soon as April 23, lifting it further to 5.00% in the third quarter and holding it there until the year-end.

Forecasts for the year-end ranged from 4.75% to 5.5%.

The market view has changed after the central bank raised the key rate to 4.5% in March, embarking on a monetary tightening cycle amid a weaker rouble that pushed inflation up and geopolitical risks that led to market turmoil.

Inflation, the central bank's key area of responsibility, is now seen at 4.3% at the end of 2021, above the central bank's 4% target and a level of 3.8% predicted in the February poll.

Russia's oil-dependent economy is expected to grow 3.3% this year, an improvement from 2.9% in the previous poll.

In 2020, the economy shrank by 3.1%, its sharpest contraction in 11 years as it took a hit from lower prices for exports and from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The poll suggested the rouble's outlook was largely unchanged. The currency was expected to trade at 72.00 to the dollar and 88.40 to the euro 12 months from now, versus 71.72 and 88.54, respectively, in the previous poll.

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the exchange rate, were near current levels of around $65 a barrel, the rouble stood at about 61 per dollar and 68 per euro.

On Thursday, the central bank set official exchange rates at 75.70 per dollar and 88.88 per euro.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

