POLL-Russia seen holding rates in Feb, inflation spiking in Q1

By Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at a record low of 4.25% on Feb. 12, even as inflation is seen remaining well above the bank's 4% target in the first quarter of 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in oil prices hit Russia's economy last year, prompting the central bank to slash rates to record lows, but as inflation has accelerated and the rouble weakened towards the year-end, so the room for further cuts has narrowed.

The consensus forecast of 21 analysts and economists suggested the central bank would hold its benchmark rate at 4.25% throughout 2021. Forecasts for the year-end ranged from 3.75% to 5.5%.

Fourteen out of 15 analysts and economists predicted that the central bank would hold the key rate at 4.25% at its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 12 RUCBIR=ECI. One analyst predicted a cut to 4%.

"The acceleration in annual inflation above 5% in January-February will not allow the Bank of Russia to soften its monetary policy," said Kirill Sokolov, chief economist at Sovcombank, adding that the central bank may toughen its rhetoric and confirm an end to the monetary easing cycle.

Analysts forecast an uptick in inflation to 5.2% in the first quarter of 2021 before gradually slowing to 3.6% by the year-end.

The oil-dependent economy, which took a hit from lower prices for Russia's exports and coronavirus-related lockdowns last year, is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2021, up from the 2.8% forecast in the previous poll.

Geopolitical risks have plagued the rouble in the past week, with the renewed threat of more Western sanctions following the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which led to nationwide protests. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

The rouble will remain volatile while the risk of recurring mass protests remains, said Maxim Petronevich of Otkritie Holding.

The poll showed the rouble was expected to trade at 71.80 to the dollar and 89.65 to the euro 12 months from now. The previous poll foresaw exchange rates of 71.10 and 86.68, respectively.

On Friday official exchange rates, set by the central bank, were 76.19 per dollar and 92.13 per euro.

Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll were based on at least 10 individual projections.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)

