POLL-Russia seen cutting key rate to 5.5% on Friday amid coronavirus crisis

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 50 basis points on Friday, as the country faces mounting economic risks due to the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.

Twenty-five analysts and economists in the Reuters poll of 30 experts said the central bank will cut its key rate to 5.5%, the middle of the 5-6% range the bank considers neutral from a monetary policy point of view.

Expectations that the central bank will make lending cheaper in an attempt to cushion economic contraction were cemented last week when Governor Elvira Nabiullina explicitly said the board will consider cutting rates on April 24.

The market took Nabiullina's words that the bank would consider the size of the cut as a signal that it was ready for a larger move after holding rates last month.

"The combination of medium-term disinflationary pressures and deeply contracting economic growth argues, in our view, for a bolder 50 basis points cut of the policy rate to 5.50%," Citi said in a note.

The Russian central bank has not rushed to loosen monetary policy to support the economy as many other central banks have. Russian authorities feared that a recent drop in the rouble to four-year lows could fan inflation.

But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has battered business and consumer activity, as a partial lockdown across Russia pushed the economy to the brink of recession and capped risks that inflation would substantially overshoot the central bank's 4% target.

A crash in the price of oil, Russia's key export, has also put pressure on the commodity-dependent economy.

Five out of the 30 experts polled predicted a more cautious rate cut of 25 basis points this Friday when the central bank will also present a new set of economic forecasts.

Rate cuts pose downside risks for the already battered rouble as they may deprive it of its high-yielding status.

"We expect a 25 basis point cut with a soft tone to the press release, pointing to the scope for a further rate cut as the inflation increase stabilises," said Tatiana Evdokimova, chief economist at Nordea Bank in Moscow.

"But a scenario with a rapid 50-basis-point cut is also possible given the scale of the economic contraction."

The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT and will be followed by an online media conference with Nabiullina, who is expected to shed more light on the monetary policy outlook.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.