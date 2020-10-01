POLL-Rouble forecast to weigh on Kazakh tenge in October

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=KZT= poll data

ALMATY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge KZT= is likely to weaken against the dollar during October due to concerns about the global economy and the volatility of the Russian rouble RUB=, a Reuters poll showed.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation's currency hit a five-month low of 432.68 against the dollar this week as it trailed the Russian rouble, the currency of Kazakhstan's major trading partner, and crude prices.

All seven participants in the Reuters poll, which was conducted this week, expect the currency to weaken this month. Five of them were also bearish in their 12-month outlook, while two saw the tenge stronger a year from now.

The Kazakh central bank on Thursday reiterated its forecast that Kazakhstan's current account would turn negative in the second half of this year, putting pressure on the exchange rate.

"A significant factor in the tenge's weakness is the depreciation of the rouble due to geopolitical risks linked to the situation in Belarus and Navalny's case," Freedom Finance senior analyst Alen Sabitov said.

"The pressure on the rouble may persist until the United States elections which would hinder the tenge's strengthening."

