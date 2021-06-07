POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

Stocks

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL

BUCHAREST, June 7 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 3.5% year-on-year at the end of May, up from April's 3.24%.

Analysts expect inflation to climb to 4.2% at the end of this year, above the the central bank's 4.1% forecast. The bank targets inflation at 1.5%-3.5%.

All polled analysts expect the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.25% throughout this year. Five out of seven expect it to raise borrowing costs by 50-75 basis points by end-2022.

Analysts expect the economy to rise 6.7% and 4.7% this year and next, respectively.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

