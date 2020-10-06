Stocks

POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of September, slightly higher from August's 2.7%.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ROINTR%3DECI interest rate poll data

BUCHAREST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of September, slightly higher from August's 2.7%.

Analysts expect inflation at 2.6% and 3.0% at the end of this year and next, respectively, within the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target. The central bank forecasts inflation at 2.7% and 2.5% this year and next, respectively.

Four out of five analysts expect the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.50% at its next meeting. Three see interest rates unchanged at the end of next year, while two expect them to be 50 basis points lower.

Analysts see the economy contracting 5.0% this year but growing 4.0% in 2021.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular