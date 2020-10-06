POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

BUCHAREST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of September, slightly higher from August's 2.7%.

Analysts expect inflation at 2.6% and 3.0% at the end of this year and next, respectively, within the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target. The central bank forecasts inflation at 2.7% and 2.5% this year and next, respectively.

Four out of five analysts expect the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.50% at its next meeting. Three see interest rates unchanged at the end of next year, while two expect them to be 50 basis points lower.

Analysts see the economy contracting 5.0% this year but growing 4.0% in 2021.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

