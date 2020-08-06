POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ROINTR%3DECI interest rate poll data

BUCHAREST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of July, up from June's 2.58%.

Analysts expect inflation to fall to 2.7% at the end of this year and rise slightly to 3.0% at end-2021, compared with the central bank's revised forecasts of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

All but one of six analysts expect the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.50% at its next meeting. A majority of analysts see the rate at its current level throughout 2020 and next year.

The economy is expected to have contracted 10.6 percent on the year in the second quarter. Analysts expect a 5.1% contraction for the full year, but see economic growth of 4.9% in 2021.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.