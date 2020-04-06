Stocks

POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

BUCHAREST, April 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of March, down from 3.1% in February.

Analysts expect the coronavirus outbreak to push the budget deficit to 7% this year, and see the economy contracting 5.1% but rebounding in 2021 to grow 5.0%.

They expect inflation to fall to 2.5% at the end of this year, within the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target.

The median forecast for the central bank's benchmark interest rate puts it at 1.75% at year-end, down from the current 2.0%. Five of seven polled analysts expect 25-50 basis points cuts through the year, while two expect the bank to stay on hold at 2.0%.

