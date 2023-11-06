News & Insights

POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

November 06, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 8.15% year-on-year at the end of October, down from September's 8.83%.

Analysts expect inflation to fall to 7.6% by year-end and to 5.1% by the end of 2024, above the central bank's forecasts of 7.5% and 4.4%, respectively. The bank, which targets inflation at 1.5%-3.5%, will release new forecasts later this month.

All eight polled analysts expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.0% on Nov 8, its last meeting of the year. Borrowing costs are seen at 5.75% at the end of 2024.

Analysts expect the economy to have grown 2.5% on the year in the third quarter. They see it growing 2.1% and 3.3% overall in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

