POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 8.6% year-on-year at the end of September, down from August's 9.43%.

Analysts expect inflation to fall to 7.5% by year-end, in line with the central bank's forecast. They see inflation at 4.7% at end-2024, above the bank's 4.4% forecast and 1.5%-3.5% target.

All seven analysts expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.0% at its next meeting on Oct. 5. Borrowing costs are seen at that level throughout 2023, and down to 6.5% at the end of the first half of next year.

Analysts expect the economy to grow 2.1% and 3.3% this year and in 2024, respectively.

