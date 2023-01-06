POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ROINTR%3DECI interest rate poll data

BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 16.6% year-on-year at the end of December, slightly down from November's 16.76%.

Analysts expect inflation to fall to 7.8% by the end of this year, still above the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target band. The central bank has forecast inflation at 16.3% at end-2022 and 11.2% this year, but the latter could fall to single digits after the government extended a support scheme for energy bills.

Seven out of nine analysts expect the central bank to hike its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting on Jan. 10, with the median expected hike at a quarter point to 7%.

The median forecast sees the rate at 7.0% at end-2023.

Analysts expect the economy to have grown 4.7% last year and to slow down to 2.3% in 2023.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.