Stocks

POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

Contributor
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 14.4% year-on-year at the end of July, down from a peak of 15.05% in June.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ROINTR%3DECI interest rate poll data

BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 14.4% year-on-year at the end of July, down from a peak of 15.05% in June.

Analysts expect inflation to reach 13.9% at the end of this year and 8.0% at end-2023, above the central bank's forecasts of 12.5% and 6.7%, respectively. The central bank will release new forecasts next week.

Five out of seven analysts expect policymakers to raise the benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 5.75% at its meeting on Friday. Two expect a smaller 75 basis points hike. They see the key rate at 6.5% at year-end.

Analysts expect the economy grew 3.5% on the year in the second quarter, with flash GDP data expected on August 17. They see the economy growing 5.0% and 4.0% this year.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

What the Stock Market of Politics Is Pricing in for the Missouri Republican Senate Primary

Jul 25, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular