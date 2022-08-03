POLL-Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=ROCPI%3DECI macroeconomic poll data

BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 14.4% year-on-year at the end of July, down from a peak of 15.05% in June.

Analysts expect inflation to reach 13.9% at the end of this year and 8.0% at end-2023, above the central bank's forecasts of 12.5% and 6.7%, respectively. The central bank will release new forecasts next week.

Five out of seven analysts expect policymakers to raise the benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 5.75% at its meeting on Friday. Two expect a smaller 75 basis points hike. They see the key rate at 6.5% at year-end.

Analysts expect the economy grew 3.5% on the year in the second quarter, with flash GDP data expected on August 17. They see the economy growing 5.0% and 4.0% this year.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

