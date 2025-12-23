Poll Reveals: The Top Reasons People Enjoy Doing Business in Their State [2026]

Ask people what defines good business culture, and the answers are usually more personal than expected.

They are less about policy or profit, and more about how work actually feels on the ground – whether people trust each other, whether growth feels sustainable, and whether businesses seem built for the long haul.

To get a clearer sense of this, we looked at what 3,002 business owners and professionals across all 50 states say they are most proud of when it comes to how business is done where they live.

The data reveals the everyday norms of doing business in each state.

Key Findings

What people value at work looks different depending on where you are

When people talk about business culture at a national level, it’s easy to assume the same priorities show up everywhere.

The responses here suggest otherwise. What people feel proud of tends to be shaped by local conditions – not just the economy, but how people know each other, how far apart businesses are, and how long companies tend to stick around.

What’s also striking is what isn’t mentioned very often.

There’s relatively little emphasis on speed, disruption, or aggressive growth. Instead, many of the answers focus on how work actually gets done day to day – who you rely on, how decisions are made, and whether businesses feel built to last.

Relationships are key to local business

Relationships are cited over and over among business owners, especially in smaller and more rural states.

These include: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, where pride centers on trust, familiarity, and long-standing connections.

Stability is a sign of strength, not lack of ambition.

Business owners in Connecticut, Mississippi, Virginia, New Hampshire, and South Carolina all stress the virtues of stability and patience.

Business owners here are recognized for their consistency and predictability when it comes to business, rather than as those chasing the ‘next big thing’.

Location shapes how people think about work.

Rural states such as Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, and Idaho stress scale, distance, and environment as influences on their own business culture.

When business operations spread across vast distances, virtues such as self-reliance and practicality seem to take priority over everything else.

Long-term thinking shows up more than short-term wins.

Arizona, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, Mississippi, and Maine all reference patience, planning, or durability. These responses feel less about rapid expansion and more about building something that can survive changing conditions, even if growth is slower.

The quality of employees is not only framed by pure talent, but also by reliability.

Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin – business owners in these states emphasize skill, education, and dependability.

Business owners here tend to focus on employees who are in it for the long term – those who learn and become embedded in businesses, not just highly mobile talent.

Local identity still plays a role in how business is done.

Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Hawaii – business owners in these states emphasize regional character and quirks as their most valued traits.

It suggests that the local work culture is tied to place in ways that go beyond MBA-style economics.

Innovation is framed carefully.

The tech-heavy states, including California, New York, and Washington, stand out for scale and opportunity, but business owners here do not necessarily emphasize disruption.

Instead, the local business pride is rooted in systems, standards, and the ability to keep evolving.

Final Thoughts

Strip away the state lines, and the underlying values start to look surprisingly consistent.

Whether business owners talk about trust, ambition, discipline, or ingenuity, the core principles are largely the same – people want to work in environments that feel fair, forward-looking, and capable of lasting beyond the next quarter.

What changes from place to place is how those principles show up. In some states, trust is built through long-standing relationships; in others, it’s earned through competence and delivery.

Ambition might look like rapid growth in one region and careful expansion in another. Ingenuity might mean reinvention at scale, or simply finding practical solutions with limited resources.

Taken together, the responses suggest that while American business culture isn’t uniform, it is coherent.

