POLL-RBNZ to hold rates in Oct but stay in "watch, worry and wait" mode

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank will hold its key interest rate at 5.50% on Wednesday and at least until end-March as it waits to see the full impact of previous hikes, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expected a cut to come around mid-2024.

While inflation cooled to 6.0% in the second quarter from a three-decade peak of 7.3% seen last year, it is still far above the central bank's 1-3% target, suggesting the RBNZ may hold its nearly 15-year high interest rate for longer.

All 27 economists in the Sept. 25-28 Reuters poll forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would leave its official cash rate (OCR) NZINTR=ECI at 5.50% on Oct. 4. The majority expect the next move to be a cut, though not until after March.

"With 525 basis points of rate hikes under its belt, we believe the RBNZ is done with a very, very high bar for further increases," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"The RBNZ was among the first to raise rates, post-COVID. It's likely they could be the first to cut rates next year. The RBNZ's international peers, however, may have more left in the tank."

Much depends on upcoming quarterly inflation data, set for release on Oct. 17, economists said.

While the RBNZ said in May and again in August that it was likely done with hikes, interest rate futures are pricing in more by mid-2024. 0#RBNZWATCH

Three of 27 economists, including HSBC and major local banks ANZ and Westpac, forecast rates will go up once more to 5.75% in November. The remaining 24 predicted no change. SEB expects a further increase early next year.

"We expect a hike at the November meeting and risks are tilting towards even more being required in 2024," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ.

"If the OCR is indeed undercooked, high inflation risks becoming embedded in wage and price-setting behaviour. In that case, output and employment would need to be suppressed even longer to achieve the 2% inflation target."

Although median forecasts showed the RBNZ cutting rates by 25 bps points to 5.25% in the second quarter of 2024, economists' views were divided. Twelve expected them to remain at 5.50% or higher, 10 forecast 5.25% and the remaining four predicted 5.00% or lower.

Median forecasts showed the RBNZ gradually reducing the rate to reach 5.00% in the third quarter of 2024, 4.50% in the fourth and 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025.

The RBNZ's latest OCR track shows it does not expect to cut rates until much later, the first half of 2025.

"We expect the Committee to remain in its 'watch, worry and wait' mode for a while...(and) wait for more conclusive evidence that it has broken the back of inflation before it begins to loosen policy," said Abhijit Surya, economist at Capital Economics.

"The RBNZ has not left rates at their peak for any longer than a year in all tightening cycles in modern history. If past is prologue, concerns about potential overtightening are likely to bubble up before long," he said, adding that he expected the central bank to cut rates by 250 bps between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025.

