POLL-RBNZ to hold rates in February on inflation concerns, first cut in Q3

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hold its cash rate at a 15-year high of 5.50% on Feb. 28 and wait until July at the earliest before beginning to reduce the base cost of borrowing, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Although inflation slowed to 4.7% in the last quarter of 2023 from 5.6% previously, it still remains well above the central bank's target range of 1-3%, strengthening the case to keep rates higher for longer.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said at a recent parliamentary committee the inflation challenge was not over and the board's aim was to continue to slow it to around 2%.

Indeed, the risk of another RBNZ interest rate hike still remains, with one forecaster expecting rates to rise again.

Unlike in other markets where interest rate futures traders have had to row back strongly on bets for early cuts, the latest survey result places the consensus among forecasters for the first RBNZ reduction one quarter ahead of market pricing. 0#RBNZWATCH

"We think the Reserve Bank will keep the cash rate unchanged at 5.50%, but they will continue to sort of beat the drum that inflation has not returned to target," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"There is some frustration within the Reserve Bank (on inflation)...and they will continue to be quite hawkish in their rhetoric. We are expecting them to be on hold but they will continue to warn us if there's any upside surprises maybe a hike is more likely than a cut."

All but one of 28 economists in a Feb. 19-22 Reuters poll expected the RBNZ to hold the official cash rate NZINTR=ECI at 5.50% on Feb. 28.

Among the big local banks, ASB, Bank of New Zealand, Kiwibank and Westpac forecast no rate move next week and expected rates to be on hold through end-September. All but Westpac - who said February 2025 - forecast the first cut to come in November.

Only ANZ saw two more 25 basis points rate hikes, one in the upcoming meeting and another next quarter, taking rates to 6.00%.

"Hiking the OCR into a weaker economy is of course risky, but our expectation is that the RBNZ will conclude that not hiking is the riskier option," noted Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ.

Among economists who had a long-term outlook, the median forecast was for the first cut of 25 basis points to come in the third quarter and most likely in August.

But their views were divided, with 10 holding that median view of 5.25% for end-September, 10 saying it would still be at 5.50%, five saying 5.00% or lower and ANZ with its 6.00% prediction.

However, all 13 economists who answered an additional question said the first rate cut was more likely to come later than they expected than earlier.

Median forecasts showed rates at 5.00% by end-year, 25 basis points higher than in a January poll.

"Looking forward though, six months down the track, we would think the Reserve Bank will get into a position where they will be able to start cutting rates as inflationary pressures and labour cost pressures continue to ease," said Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics.

