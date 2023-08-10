POLL-RBNZ to hold rate on Aug 16 and through at least end-March 2024

By Sujith Pai

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank will hold its key overnight cash rate (OCR) at a more than 14-year high of 5.50% for a second straight meeting on Aug. 16, according to economists polled by Reuters who expect no more moves through at least end-March 2024.

With the economy in a mild recession and inflation having fallen to 6.0% in the second quarter from a peak of 7.3% last year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is likely done raising rates, say analysts.

In its July statement the RBNZ said "the OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future."

Still, the majority now sees the next move as a cut, although not until the second quarter of 2024, where the median shows a modest quarter-point reduction to 5.25%. Interest rate futures are pricing in no changes until at least February 2024. 0#RBNZWATCH

"The cash rate has peaked...and will remain there until the RBNZ is convinced inflation will return to the target," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, one of all 29 economists polled Aug 7-10 who expect no move on Wednesday.

But inflation is still running at double the upper end of the RBNZ's 1%-3% target range, suggesting to some that after an aggressive hiking cycle that took the cash rate up 525 basis points in just 20 months, there still may be more to do.

Two of 29 said rates would go up once more to 5.75% in the fourth quarter - both major local banks, ANZ and Westpac - while another two expected the RBNZ to cut rates then, leaving a three-way split for cash rate forecasts at year-end.

"We suspect that inflation is going to prove much harder to push down once lower global goods disinflation has worked its way through," noted Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ.

"We have another 25bp hike in November built into our forecasts, with the clear risk being that isn't the end of it."

Just over half of those who provided a view into early next year, 14 of 26, forecast the cash rate would stay at 5.50% through at least the end of March of next year, a consensus view unchanged from a poll published a month ago.

A majority of economists, 19 of 26, forecast at least one quarter-point cut by the second quarter of next year. That is also similar to a 16 of 22 majority in the July poll.

(Reporting by Sujith Pai; Polling by Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley and Toby Chopra)

((sujith.pai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.