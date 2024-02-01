POLL-RBA to hold rates on Feb. 6, economists split on timing of first rate cut

By Devayani Sathyan

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4.35% on Tuesday and hold it there at least until end-September, according to economists polled by Reuters, who were split on the timing of the first cut.

Although inflation fell to a two-year low of 4.1% in the final quarter of 2023 from 5.4% previously, it was still well above the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2-3% target range, supporting the central bank's case to hold.

While it is highly likely interest rates have peaked at a 12-year high, the RBA was one of the last central banks to join the global tightening cycle, so economists expect rates to remain on hold well into the second half of this year.

All 29 economists in the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 poll expected the RBA to hold its official cash rate AUCBIR=ECI at 4.35% at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Feb. 6. None expected further hikes in this cycle.

The median forecast showed rates steady at 4.35% through end-September, although there was no majority on when the RBA will cut.

"In the February RBA meeting, we expect no change ... and we think that will be the case for quite some time," said Benjamin Picton, senior strategist at Rabobank.

"But there is not a strong argument for a cut either, because we do still have persistent inflation in services and non-tradables. I wouldn't expect they will be cutting until they are certain they're getting back to the mid-point of the target range."

All major local banks - CBA, Westpac, ANZ, and NAB - predicted there would be no change in rates until at least end-June. ANZ and NAB saw the first rate cut in November while CBA and Westpac forecast it in September.

Median forecasts showed rates at 3.85% by end-year, 25 basis points lower than the January poll indicated.

Among the 28 economists who looked beyond next week's meeting, two expected a rate cut in the June quarter while 10 saw it in the September quarter and 11 in the final quarter. Five saw rates unchanged until end-2024.

According to a separate Reuters survey, inflation was forecast to average near the RBA's target range in the second half of 2024. However, the sharp fall in inflation has led markets to price in a rate cut as early as June. 0#RBAWATCH

"Given the strength in non-tradables and services inflation, this will likely see the RBA maintain its tightening bias and the hawkish tone. That will likely represent some of their push-back against the market expectations of earlier rate cuts," said Catherine Birch, senior economist at ANZ.

Although Birch expects the RBA to start a shallow cutting cycle in November, she added that "the risks might be starting to skew towards an earlier commencement of rate cuts than we have."

Thirteen of 17 economists who answered a separate question said there was a chance that the first RBA interest rate cut could come earlier than their official forecast, and the remaining four said it might, if anything, come later.

Major global central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve are expected to cut rates in the second quarter of 2024. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut rates in the third quarter. ECILT/GBECILT/EU

Reuters poll: RBA monetary policy and inflation outlook https://tmsnrt.rs/3vUQLK9

(Reporting by Devayani Sathyan; Polling by Veronica Khongwir and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley, Jonathan Cable and Kevin Liffey)

