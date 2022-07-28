POLL-Raw sugar seen rising by year-end but still set for annual loss

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices SBc1 are forecast to end this year above current levels but to still post a small annual loss as a looming 2022/23 surplus widens versus the prior season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Thursday.

Prices were seen ending 2022 at 18.50 cents per lb, up 6% from Wednesday's close but 2% lower than levels seen at the end of 2021, according to the poll's median forecast.

White sugar prices LSUc1 were seen ending 2022 at $525 per tonne, up 3% from Wednesday's close and 5.6% above levels seen at the end of 2021.

The poll consensus was for a global surplus of 2.81 million tonnes for the 2022/23 season, versus a surplus of just 220,000 tonnes in 2021/22.

A Reuters poll in February had put the looming global surplus at just 750,000 tonnes in the 2022/23 season versus a deficit of 1.25 million tonnes for 2021/22.

Participants noted rising inflation is keeping production costs high, underpinning sugar even as the market surplus is set to widen. They added that if anything, prices could end the year higher than currently forecast.

"We see some possible downside to our 22/23 surplus if CS (central southern) Brazil data doesn’t improve. (Also) India is likely to have more normal yields in 22/23," said Green Pool, an Australia-based sugar and biofuels consultancy.

Another poll participant noted that despite the ample supplies, energy prices could easily rise depending on how Russia's war with Ukraine progresses, while grains could likewise head higher amid the war and erratic weather patterns.

The poll had a median forecast of 550 million tonnes for 2022/23 cane production in CS Brazil, up from 523 million in the prior season.

Sugar production in CS Brazil was seen at 32.30 million tonnes, little changed from 32.07 million in the prior season.

India's sugar production was seen falling in 2022/23 to 35 million tonnes, from an estimated 36 million in 2021/22, according the poll's median forecast.

