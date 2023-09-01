POLL-Polish rates: small majority of analysts see 25 bps cut

By Karol Badohal and Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Economists are almost evenly spilt on whether the National Bank of Poland will cut interest rates next Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, but a narrow majority expect a 25 basis-point cut despite inflation remaining in double-digits in August.

Annual inflation was running at 10.1% in August in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that a return to single digit inflation could trigger a rate cut.

Nevertheless, with inflation on a downward trend and the majority of Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members striking a dovish tone over the summer, 12 of 23 analysts polled believe the main rate will be cut by 25 basis points to 6.50% when the council meets on Sept. 6.

"We keep as our base case that the NBP will deliver a 25bp rate cut... given (i) the strength of Governor Glapinski's guidance on rate cuts; (ii) that the surprise was relatively small; and (iii) that headline inflation is set to fall further in the near term," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

For Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw, a downward revision in Poland's second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) may also tip the balance in favour of a cut.

According to the statistics office, GDP fell 0.6% year on year in the second quarter, a bigger decrease that the first estimate of 0.5%.

"We revised our forecasts... mainly due to the worse economic outlook," Jaworski said. "The real sphere of the economy will most likely perform worse than we expected and worse than the central bank expected, so this is why we see a rate cut."

However, for other economists, the fact that the single-digit target is yet to be met means that the central bank is likely to wait until October before it starts loosening policy.

"Since inflation is above 10% we expect them to stay on hold, but obviously that is a very close call," said Piotr Kalisz, head of CEE economics at Citi.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

