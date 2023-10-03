POLL-Polish rates: Majority of analysts see 25 bps cut

Monetary Policy Council announces rates decision on Oct. 4

Nearly all analysts expect further easing, though scale varies

Inflation in September fell to single-digits

17 of 26 analysts polled expect a 25 bps cut

WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A majority of economists expect the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut interest rates further on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, amid falling inflation and less than two weeks before parliamentary elections.

The NBP will ease rates by 25 basis points to 5.75%, according to 17 of the 26 poll respondents, in a more restrained move than its whopping 75-basis-point slash in September, which blind-sided markets and sent the zloty down sharply.

Some critics called the September decision politically motivated, coming ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling Law and Justice party is vying for an unprecedented third straight victory.

A preliminary inflation reading for September showed consumer price growth slowed more than expected to 8.2% year-on-year from 10.1% a month earlier, back to single-digit territory for the first time since February 2022.

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapiński said before the September flash inflation data release that following the interest rate "adjustment" in September, the scope for further reductions narrowed significantly, although it would continue to appear with incoming data.

"In a revised forecast, we expect the NBP to cut its policy rate by 25bp," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, changing their earlier "hold" forecast.

They said a marked drop in inflation would give the NBP the basis of an argument for a potential cut at the October meeting, though they said the bank should not go too far.

"While inflationary pressures in Poland appear to be declining, we think the economy is not quite at the point where significant easing is appropriate," they added, pointing to a tight labour market, sticky core pressures with expected higher fuel prices in the near term, and the Polish zloty's recent slump.

However, nearly a quarter of economists polled expected a deeper cut of 50 basis points.

"We bet on a bolder move on a scale of 50bp. We support our forecast on a bigger drop in inflation versus market consensus in September and the relatively stable situation of the zloty," mBank economists wrote in a note.

The zloty EURPLN= fell as much as 4.3% against the euro since the September rate axing, though it has since cut losses to 2.6%, after signals from the government that Poland had tools to prop up its currency stabilised it in a range just north of 4.60.

One poll respondent saw the NBP going further and delivering another 75 basis point cut in October, while two expected rates to stay unchanged.

