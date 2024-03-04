POLL-Polish central bank seen keeping rates steady

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as fiscal uncertainty remained a key risk to Poland's central bankers.

The NBP, which will publish its updated economic projections alongside its rate decision on Wednesday, has taken a cautious approach amid a lack of clarity on whether the new coalition government would extend or modify policies designed to soften the blow on households from inflation.

NBP governor Adam Glapinski told a news conference following February's policy decision that, barring the unexpected, there would not be a majority in favour of a motion to cut rates until the end of 2024.

All 28 analysts in the poll forecast no change in interest rates.

"Adam Glapiński and some council members have long announced that the March meeting will be extremely important, as by then 'everything will be clear' regarding the inflation outlook," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.

"For the time being, however, the government's key decisions on the future of the anti-inflationary shields are still not known, so the new NBP projection...is being prepared in an environment of similar uncertainty as the previous one."

Inflation in January fell more than expected to 3.9% on the year, but remained above the NBP's target of 2.5% with a deviation band of plus or minus one percentage point.

Preliminary data last month confirmed the economy had stagnated in the final quarter of 2023 from the prior quarter, but continued to grow for a second straight quarter in year-on-year terms.

While the analysts polled were unanimous in their 'no change' forecasts, some flagged the possibility of an alternative decision.

"We are expecting the NBP to maintain the policy rate at 5.75% based on recent commentary from NBP officials, but it all hangs on the new inflation forecasts," Nicholas Rees, FX Market analyst at Monex Europe, said.

"A significant downgrade could force the NBP into resuming their easing cycle on Wednesday, though we think the pace of any easing would be modest in any case."

