POLL-Polish central bank seen cutting rates by 25 basis points

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) will cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on Wednesday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, continuing its easing cycle after data showed that inflation remained on a downward path.

Governor Adam Glapinski said in October that future decisions on interest rates would depend on incoming data, and with price growth slowing to 6.50% in October after hitting a peak of 18.4% in February, most economists expect another rate cut.

"(We think) the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will follow its previous rules for monetary policy, which was that if current inflation is decreasing quite sharply, then it will adjust interest rates," said Aleksandra Swiatkowska, an economist at BOS, which is forecasting a 25 basis-point cut.

However, some economists expect the NBP to pause after cutting the cost of credit by 100 basis points in the past two months, including a shock 75 basis-point reduction in September which sent the zloty currency tumbling.

"Having front-loaded a significant degree of easing before the election, we think there is a strong case to take stock, especially while headline inflation and wage growth remain elevated," Goldman Sachs' economists said in a note.

According to Goldman Sachs, the result of an Oct. 15 election that gave a parliamentary majority to an alliance of pro-European Union parties could also affect the MPC's thinking.

"While the NBP's short-term reaction function was exceptionally dovish ahead of the election, NBP President Glapinski’s voting record was previously much more hawkish under a Civic Platform-led government in the past (when he was a regular MPC member)," Goldman Sachs wrote.

"We, therefore, expect the NBP to adopt a more cautious approach in the months ahead."

Of 25 economists polled, 20 expected a 25 basis-point cut and the remaining five expected no change.

