POLL-Polish c.bank to hike rates by 100 bps to tackle surging CPI

WARSAW, May 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5% as it grapples with the highest inflation in almost a quarter of a century.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) surged past analysts' estimates to hit 12.3% in April, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, and analysts expect a sharp rise in rates to counter price growth that has reached its highest level since 1998 in part due to the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, data on retail sales and industrial output has surprised to the upside, showing that the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing remains in good health.

"They are still behind the curve, inflation is out of control and they have to tame inflation," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska.

Bielski said recent government measures to help people struggling due to higher rates made the task of getting inflation under control "even more difficult".

In April, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans to allow borrowers struggling with higher rates to make interest-free repayments on some instalments, while banks would pay into a new aid fund.

"The central bank is hiking rates but the government is trying to reduce the impact of these hikes on households, which somehow leads to the conclusion that those hikes will have to be stronger than without these measures," said Bielski.

The survey of 23 analysts was carried out from April 28-29. Of those surveyed, 16 analysts predicted a 100 basis point hike, four forecast 75 basis points and three forecast 50 basis points.

