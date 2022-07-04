POLL-Polish c.bank seen hiking by 75 bps as it balances risks

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.75% on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as it faces both the threat of economic slowdown and surging inflation.

Governor Adam Glapinski said in June that the National Bank of Poland (NBP) was nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, in comments that weakened the zloty.

However, with inflation at a 25-year high many economists think significant further tightening will be needed, despite the impact this could have on an economy that is showing signs of slowing and which some analysts say could tip into recession this year.

Meanwhile, major central bank chiefs have sharpened their rhetoric on fighting inflation, and closer to home the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) stunned markets with a 185 basis point hike in June.

"We have had more hawkish main central banks and the negative reaction of the zloty, so at the moment we are betting on 75 basis points," said Jakub Szczepaniec, an economist at Alior Bank.

However, some economists believe that with the most recent S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showing a marked slowdown in manufacturing output, the NBP will opt for a smaller hike than it delivered in June, when it raised its main rate to 6.00% from 5.25%.

"(There are) more signs of economic slowdown in Poland and abroad and at the same time we remember that... the governor of the NBP said the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) was nearing the end of the cycle," said BOS economist Aleksandra Swiatkowska, who forecasts a 50-basis-point hike.

Of 22 banks and brokerages surveyed, 15 forecast a 75-basis-point hike, four forecast 50 basis points and three forecast 100.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

