POLL-Polish c.bank expected to stay in wait-and-see mode

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to keep its main interest rate steady at 6.75% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, after a lower-than-expected inflation reading supported its shift to a wait-and-see stance.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has held fire at its last two meetings, with governor Adam Glapinski arguing that further tightening could damage an economy that faces a sharp slowdown in 2023.

The argument for stable rates was boosted by statistics office data showing a decrease in inflation to 17.4% in November from 17.9% the previous month, as well as third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data that pointed to a slowdown in private consumption.

"After this data the central bank might feel even more comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged than it was one month ago," said Marta Petka-Zagajewska, head of the macro research team at PKO Bank Polski.

"The story which they are building that we are now experiencing a significant slowdown and this declining demand will push down inflation is looking quite reasonable."

Added to the GDP and inflation data is S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)for Poland, which showed that the country's manufacturing sector remained deep in contraction territory, but that input cost inflation was declining.

Against this backdrop, and with multiple MPC members saying rates are at an appropriate level, analysts polled by Reuters are now forecasting stable rates until the end of 2023.

However, Glapinski and other rate-setters have said that the tightening cycle is paused, not definitively ended.

"Though the NBP has not explicitly communicated an end to the tightening cycle, we think that the tightening cycle has already ended," said Christian Wietoska, Head of CEEMEA Research at Deutsche Bank.

"Keeping rates on hold at the previous meeting... confirms that the NBP's bar for more tightening is extremely high."

All 20 analysts polled expected stable rates on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.