POLL-Platinum will edge higher amid deficit, on track for price parity with palladium

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Polina Devitt

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Analysts and traders have downgraded their price forecasts for platinum and palladium in 2024 as demand struggles to rise significantly, but they still expect prices for both to rebound from current levels, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The two metals are used primarily by automakers, which embed them in engine exhausts to reduce emissions. Platinum is also used in other industries, for jewellery, and for investment.

The median forecast from a survey of 29 analysts and traders were for platinum to average $1,015 a troy ounce in 2024, down from $1,023 returned by a poll three months ago but up from the current price XPT= of around $908. COMMODS-PLAT

"We see a positive year ahead for platinum with an anticipated deficit of 350,000 ounces in 2024, constituting 5% of the total platinum demand for the year," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"With this, above-ground stocks are set to decline to a four-year low which again suggests the price risk is to the upside."

The metal touched a six-month high of $1,012 in late December and has been unwinding this rally so far in 2024. It fell by 8% in 2023.

"The December 2023 platinum rally appeared premature. It rose as its correlation with gold strengthened. But industrial demand for the metal could remain constrained for some time," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

For palladium, the poll forecast an average price of $1,075 an ounce in 2024 -- down from $1,250 in the previous poll. COMMODS-PALL

Palladium XPD= is down 14% to $947 per ounce so far this year after a 39% slump in 2023 as consumer demand shifted to palladium-free electric vehicles (EVs) and some automakers continued to replace palladium with platinum in auto catalysts.

"This trend will continue in 2024 as supply is expected to rise from secondary sources and the production of EV vehicles surges as more automakers set up factories to ramp-up production. However, we are expecting a rebound from the current low level in the second half of the year," said Debajit Saha, lead metals analyst at LSEG.

Platinum vs Palladium https://tmsnrt.rs/47TKBag

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Polina Devitt and Anushree Ashish Mukherjee Editing by Bernadette Baum)

