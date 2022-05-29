Poll Pitting AOC Against Elon Musk Backfires: Here's Which One Is More Trusted By Twitter Users

The world’s richest man is no stranger to polling his users on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to prove his points or opinions. A poll was put forth on Twitter by another user to try and show that Musk’s polls may not be accurate, but backfired. Here are the details.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who is pursuing an acquisition of Twitter, recently polled users to see who people trust less, billionaires or politicians. The poll showed that 75.7% of Musk’s followers trust politicians less than billionaires.

In response to the poll, Occupy Democrats writer David Weissman made his own poll in an attempt to show lack of support for Musk.

“Let’s prove how phony the right’s ridiculous polls are by doing one of our own. Who do you trust more?” Weissman asked on Twitter. The two possible selections were Musk and AOC, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Musk won the poll with 81.2% of the vote, showing that he is far more trusted than Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. Representative serving the state of New York.

Let's prove how phony the right’s ridiculous polls are by doing one of our own. Who do you trust more @elonmusk @AOC

— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 27, 2022

Why It’s Important: Weissman, who was attempting to show that Musk’s previous poll was inaccurate, lost in his fight.

“Not sure how this poll flipped but I won’t delete it and will take the L,” Weissman said.

Weissman says in his Twitter profile that he is a former Republic and supporter of President Donald Trump, but is now a “proud liberal Dem.”

Musk responded to Weissman’s poll with “at first, I thought this was parody” along with a crying laughing emoji.

The Tesla CEO is one of the most widely followed accounts on Twitter and has seen support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Those thinking of conducting polls against Musk could use this as a lesson that he can easily drum up support from fans.

