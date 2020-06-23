POLL-Philippine cbank to pause rate cuts but Q3 easing on the cards

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, June 23 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is likely to pause on Thursday to assess the economic impact of its interest rate cuts, before making a decision on whether to ease policy further to cushion the blow of the new coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed.

But consensus in the poll is far from solid, as only eight of 12 economists surveyed said the central bank would keep the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility PHCBIR=ECI steady at 2.75%. The other four predicted a 25 basis point cut.

"We do not see the need for another interest rate cut at the upcoming meeting on June 25," JP Morgan economists said in a note, although they expect the central bank to resume easing rates in the third quarter to help jumpstart the economy.

The Bangko Sentral Pilipinas (BSP) slashed interest rates by a total 125 basis points in three consecutive moves this year to reduce the economic damage wrought by the pandemic that as of Monday has killed 1,177 people and infected 30,682 locally.

Economists arguing for a fourth rate cut on Thursday cited expectations of a much deeper economic downturn in the second quarter at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, after a 0.2% contraction in the first from a year earlier.

Gross domestic product was expected to decline 2% to 3.4% this year, the first contraction in more than two decades, Philippine officials have said, as the country's lockdown - one of the world's strictest - hit demand and business activity.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Monday there was ample liquidity in the financial system, though he added the benign inflation outlook gives policymakers leeway to further cut policy rates.

Inflation averaged 2.5% in the first five months of the year, within the central bank's 2%-4% target.

