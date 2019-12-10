POLL-Philippine c.bank may keep rates steady as inflation creeps up

By Karen Lema

MANILA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely hold off on cutting interest rates at its policy review on Thursday because of accelerating inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found, but it may leave the door open to further easing next year.

All 10 economists in the poll expect the central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI unchanged at 4.0% after inflation quickened for the first time in six months in November due to fading base effects and higher tobacco and alcohol costs.

Inflation in November quickened to 1.3% compared with the previous month's 0.8%, bringing the average year-to-date rate to 2.5%, well inside the central bank's 2%-4% target range. Analysts expect 2020 inflation will be higher than this year but to remain within the central bank's comfort range.

The Philippine central bank's rate decision will come a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady.

"We think that BSP might prefer to hold this time as inflation expectations have accelerated higher than market expectations," said Masyita Crystallin, economist at DBS in Singapore.

A rebound in the Southeast Asia country's economic growth was also expected to be sustained on higher government spending with fourth quarter GDP likely to be between 6.4%-6.5%, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Friday, faster than the previous quarter's 6.2%.

Some economists expect the central bank to resume easing monetary policy next year after it cut interest rates by a total of 75 basis points this year, reversing some of last year's rate hikes, which totalled 175 bps.

The Philippines remains one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, but rising uncertainties, including ongoing U.S.-Sino trade tensions were major risks to the country's growth outlook.

The central bank also reduced the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 400 bps this year, bringing the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to 14%, consistent with its medium-term plan to bring it to single-digit levels.

Nomura expects RRR cuts of 200 bps next year.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.