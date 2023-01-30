Stocks

POLL-Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

January 30, 2023 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner.

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECI likely grew 0.3% during the fourth quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, down from a 0.9% expansion in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts.

The expected growth streak in Latin America's No. 2 economy would mark five straight quarters of modest expansion.

The U.S. economy grew in the fourth quarter, but that might be the last three-month period of solid growth before the effects of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle are fully felt, according to analysts, who mostly expect a recession by the second half of the year.

Mexico's economy is forecast to have grown 3.4% MXGDYP=ECI year-on-year in the fourth quarter, down from 4.3% in the previous quarter, according to the survey.

Mexico's official statistics agency INEGI will publish fourth-quarter GDP data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Editing by Alistair Bell)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7145; Reuters Messaging: noe.torres.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.