POLL-NZ economic growth seen slowing as headwinds mount

New Zealand's gross domestic product is expected to have slowed 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing the case for further stimulus from the central bank despite a sharp interest rate cut in August.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.