POLL-Norway's central bank expected to keep policy rate at zero

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged this week at a record low zero percent, after three cuts this year to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll of economists found on Monday.

The 31 participants in the poll were unanimous in predicting no change in the policy rate when the outcome is announced on Aug. 20, in line with the central bank's view.

Fearing a collapse of the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, Norges Bank slashed its policy rate twice in March - by 50 basis points to 1.0% and then by 75 points to 0.25%.

In May, defying most expectations, Norges Bank opted for a third cut, but said it did not intend to join countries like Switzerland and Denmark in going into negative territory.

At its last meeting in June, rates stayed on hold while Norges Bank lifted its outlook, predicting that a rate hike may come in late 2022, a year earlier than seen just weeks before.

Norges Bank could soon express concern about the fact that inflation is running well above target and that housing prices and retail sales are rising faster than expected, economists said.

The global economic outlook will also play a part along with the course of the pandemic.

"New data is scarce, but if trends are sustained, the policy rate forecast could be lifted in September," Handelsbanken said in a note to clients.

DNB Markets also pointed to next month's meeting as a more likely time for the central bank to send new signals.

"We believe Norges Bank has time to wait for a deeper and more extensive assessment in the September monetary policy report before potentially changing its rate path and short-term guidance," DNB wrote.

