POLL-Norway's central bank expected to hold policy rate at zero

Interest rate decision due on Nov. 5

Unanimous expectation for unchanged rate of 0%

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will leave its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday at a record low of 0% following three cuts this year to counter the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll of economists found on Monday.

The 31 participants in the poll were unanimous in predicting no change in the policy rate when the outcome is announced on Nov. 5, in line with the central bank's view that rates could stay on hold for about two years.

"The Norges Bank will almost certainly leave its key interest rate on hold at zero ... and will probably reiterate that it is in no rush to hike," Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients.

Median forecasts in the Reuters poll suggest borrowing rates won't rise until 2022.

A boom in house prices, however, driven by record low mortgage rates, could be met with a tightening of lending regulations next year, Capital Economics said.

At its last meeting in late September, Norges Bank said a resurgence in coronavirus infections could put a break on any upswing, but the policy committee has also continued to downplay the likelihood of negative rates.

"In the current circumstances, a negative policy rate would likely not benefit the Norwegian economy, and fiscal policy will be a more important form of support," DNB Markets wrote.

