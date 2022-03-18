POLL-Norway to rein in red-hot economy with faster rate hikes

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate next week and to indicate that a steeper path lies ahead to keep a lid on inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache, who took office earlier this month, has said the impact from the war in Ukraine and rising prices worldwide are among the key concerns facing Norway's economic policymakers.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England raised rates this week, while the European Central Bank has accelerated its exit from unconventional stimulus as energy prices soar and the global economy leaves the pandemic behind.

On Monday, the Norwegian government said it expects the oil and gas producing nation's registered unemployment to drop this year to just 2.1% from 3.1% in 2021, rivalling levels last seen 14 years ago and leading to labour shortages.

It said gross domestic product (GDP) excluding oil and gas production was expected to grow 3.6% in 2022, less than last year's 4.2% but far above the long-term trend of around 2%.

"As the economy stands right now, it is screaming and shouting for higher rates," Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

All 20 economists surveyed by Reuters this week unanimously predicted a rate hike to 0.75% on March 24 from the current 0.50%.

The central bank on Tuesday released a quarterly survey of businesses showing an outlook for strong growth, capacity constraints, rising wages and higher prices.

Norway's core inflation stood at 2.1% year-on-year in February, accelerating from 1.3% in January, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a more moderate increase to 1.6%.

Norges Bank raised the sight deposit rate in September and December, making it an early mover among central banks, and has said it aims for three hikes in 2022 followed by two more in 2023 to a level of 1.75%.

The finance ministry on Monday said public spending must be constrained to keep rates from rising faster than signalled by Norges Bank.

But almost all poll participants said Norges Bank would speed up its moves, delivering a total of four hikes in 2022, one more than the January forecast, and two more in 2023, lifting it to 2.0%.

But how fast rates could ultimately rise is hotly debated.

Nordea predicted a combined eight hikes this year and next, lifting the cost of borrowing to 2.5%, arguing the economy was reaching "boiling point".

By contrast, DNB Markets said six hikes were more likely, leaving the policy rate at 2.0% by the end of 2023.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine represents a downside risk to the economic outlook and a risk of higher inflation. Norges Bank may respond by gradually increasing rates in order to have time to assess the effects of each rate hike," DNB said.

Statistics Norway has meanwhile predicted that rates next year will reach 1.75%.

