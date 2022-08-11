POLL-Norway seen hiking rates by 50 basis points next week

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NOINTR%3DECI poll data

OSLO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points next week, more than Norges Bank signalled in June, following a surge in consumer prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Of the 22 economists surveyed, 14 predicted an Aug. 18 hike of 50 basis points to a rate of 1.75%, while eight saw a 25 points increase to 1.50% as the most likely outcome, in line with the central bank's own forecast, the poll showed.

Food prices jumped in July spurring Norway's core inflation rate to 4.5% year-on-year, up from 3.6% in June, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Wednesday, well above the central bank's forecast of 3.2%.

The high inflation reading gives Norges Bank a clear reason to more quickly bring the key rate in Norway up to a normal level than was indicated in June, analysts at Nordea said in a note to clients.

"We believe Norges Bank will increase the key rate by 50 bps next week... if not, a September rate hike by 50 bps is surely on the cards," Nordea's economists said.

The central bank targets core inflation of 2.0% over time.

A tight labour market and high food prices will keep both core and headline inflation far above the bank's target for some time, analysts at Capital Economics said in a note, expecting core inflation to stay between 3.5% and 4.0% until early 2023.

"With core inflation still increasing at a rapid pace, we think it is increasingly likely that the Bank will increase rates by another 50 bps next week," Capital Economic said.

Global recession fears have weighed on fuel prices in recent weeks and have relived some of the headline inflation pressure on central banks.

However, U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers say they will continue to tighten monetary policy as prices are still rising at levels not seen since the 1970s and early 1980s.

A majority of participants in the Reuters poll now say Norway's policy rate will hit at least 2.0% by the end of September, more than the 1.75% projected by the central bank in its June policy update.

