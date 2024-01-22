POLL-Norway rates seen on hold this week, two cuts eyed in H2

Repeats to additional subscribers without changes to text

OSLO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Analysts unanimously predict Norway's central bank will keep its key policy interest rate unchanged this week at a 16-year high of 4.50%, a Reuters poll of 25 economists showed on Monday.

All participants said they believe Norges Bank will begin to ease policy later this year, but disagreed over the timing of the first rate cut as well as on how many there will ultimately be.

The committee on monetary policy and financial stability is due to announce its decision on Thursday.

The central bank last month raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in a surprise decision even as inflation had come off earlier highs, aiming to stamp out price pressures and shore up the currency.

Norges Bank stands ready to hike again if necessary but could also cut rates if inflation were to fall more quickly than expected, Governor Ida Wolden Bache said on Dec. 14.

Norway's core inflation stood at 5.5% year-on-year in December, a 15-month low, down from a record 7.0% last June but still exceeding the central bank's goal of 2.0%.

A majority of economists participating in the Reuters poll predicted there would be one rate cut in the July-September quarter of 2024 and another one in the final three months, each for 25 basis points, to end the year at 4.0%.

But some participants predicted a first cut could come already in the second quarter of the year followed by a rapid campaign of easing to bring the policy rate down to 3.0% by year-end.

Others said Norges Bank would be more careful, predicting only a single cut in 2024 and saying this would likely come only in the fourth quarter.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets predicted that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will both cut rates in the second quarter and that Norway is set to follow suit in the following quarters.

"We expect a total of three interest rate cuts during the second half of 2024," Handelsbanken said in a note to clients.

The poll showed a median prediction for 2025 of one cut per quarter, bringing the policy rate down to 3.0%. The end-2025 forecasts varied from a low of 2.25% to a high of 3.75%.

