POLL-Norway expected to hike policy rate to 3.25% next week

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25% next week to curb inflation and prop up a weakening currency, according to a majority of economists participating in a Reuters poll.

All 26 economists polled in the April 21-26 period said Norges Bank would announce on May 4 that it will increase its policy rate to 3.25%.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee last raised rates on March 23, and said it aimed to hike again in both May and June.

All but one of the economists surveyed believed the policy rate will rise to 3.50% in June and stay at that level for the rest of this year, although some expect a further increase to 3.75% in the second half of 2023.

Core inflation, which excludes energy costs, stood at 6.2% in March, in line with the Norwegian central bank's March 23 forecast.

Norway's crown currency has, however, continued to weaken since then, making imports more expensive and increasing the inflation outlook.

A key wage settlement among industry workers ended with 5.2% wage growth this year, setting a benchmark for upcoming bargaining in other sectors, which was just above Norges Bank's forecast of 5.1%.

The import-weighted crown exchange rate, I-44 .NOI44, has depreciated almost 10% since the start of the year and even more against the euro.

